    Election to be held in the last week of December, or first week of January: commissioner

    The Election Commission has not fixed a date, but only indicated the time frame for the general election, Commissioner Md Alamgir said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM

    Election Commissioner Md Alamgir says the upcoming national parliamentary election is to be held sometime between the last week of December this year and the first week of January next year.

    “We have not stated whether the election will be held in the last week of December or the first week of January,” the commissioner told the media at his offices on Tuesday. “We said that it would be held sometime between the last week of December and the first week of January."

    The 12th national parliamentary election must be held between November this year and Jan 29, 2024, according to the Bangladesh constitution.

    "Work is progressing according to plan," said Alamgir. “The exact date will be fixed and finalised at a meeting of the commission.”

    In answer to another question, Alamgir said that there were no restrictions to Mohammed Shahabuddin’s election as the president of Bangladesh despite his role as a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission because the position of president is a constitutional post and not a profitable one.

