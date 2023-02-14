Election to be held in the last week of December, or first week of January: commissioner

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir says the upcoming national parliamentary election is to be held sometime between the last week of December this year and the first week of January next year.

“We have not stated whether the election will be held in the last week of December or the first week of January,” the commissioner told the media at his offices on Tuesday. “We said that it would be held sometime between the last week of December and the first week of January."

The 12th national parliamentary election must be held between November this year and Jan 29, 2024, according to the Bangladesh constitution.