PM Hasina arrives in Washington to attend World Bank event

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC to attend a ceremony marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank on May 1.

A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at the Dulles International Airport in the US capital at around 3.35 pm Washington time on Saturday, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran and Alternative Executive Director of the World Bank Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the prime minister at the airport. Senior officials of the US government were present at that time.