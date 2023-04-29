PM Hasina arrives in Washington to attend World Bank event

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC to attend a ceremony marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank on May 1.
A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at the Dulles International Airport in the US capital at around 3.35 pm Washington time on Saturday, reports state-run news agency BSS.
Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran and Alternative Executive Director of the World Bank Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the prime minister at the airport. Senior officials of the US government were present at that time.
After her visit to Washington DC, she will leave the USA for London on May 4 to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.
Earlier on Apr 25, a VVIP flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines took the prime minister and her entourage to Japan. Dhaka and Tokyo signed eight MoUs on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation during the visit.
On Apr 26, Hasina paid a courtesy call on the emperor of Japan Naruhito.
On the same day, she also held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after the signing of the deals.
The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the “Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 on Apr 27.
During her visit in Tokyo, the prime minister attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.
She also met the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.
The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.