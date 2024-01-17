    বাংলা

    BNP announces two-day programme to mark Zia’s 88th birth anniversary

    Ziaur Rahman, the country's first military ruler, founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM

    The BNP has announced a two-day programme to celebrate the 88th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

    On Thursday, the first day of the programme, a seminar will be held at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in Dhaka at 2pm. On Friday, the party flag will be hoisted at BNP offices across the country before people pay their respects at the former military ruler's mausoleum at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11 am.

    The party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the schedule at a media briefing at BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

    “We have taken steps to mark our leader’s birth anniversary with due respect. Party leaders and activists at all levels will remember Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of Bangladesh's independence, an advocate of multi-party democracy and the pioneer of modern Bangladesh,” he said.

    Posters and pamphlets will be published and discussions will be arranged by various groups affiliated with the BNP to commemorate the occasion.

    Born in Bogura's Bagmara village on Jan 19, 1936, Zia was the country's first military ruler and founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978.

    The former president was killed at the Chattogram Circuit House in a failed army rebellion in 1981.

    RELATED STORIES
    A student holds a placard of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they celebrate the formation day of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the University of Dhaka, ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 4, 2024.
    PM Hasina: From champion of democracy to iron lady
    She joins rivals in a fight to restore democracy but her long reign in power has been marked by arrests of opposition leaders, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent
    Bangladesh looks ahead to 2024 with a mix of hope and uncertainty
    What does 2024 hold in store for Bangladesh?
    With the Jan 7 polls looming, the new government must navigate an array of political and economic challenges
    Families of the victims of violent protests by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, and alleged killings during Gen Ziaur Rahman’s regime gathered at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka under the banners of ‘Mayer Kanna’ and ‘Agni-santraser Artonad’ to mark Human Rights Day on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023.
    ‘I’ll buy my father back’: daughter of slain policeman
    Families of the victims of violent opposition protests and alleged killings during Ziaur Rahman’s regime gather to seek justice
    Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal leader among 29 BNP activists jailed over acts of sabotage
    Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal among 29 BNP activists jailed
    29 BNP-affiliated activists were given prison sentences, while 45 were acquitted on charges of sabotage

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024