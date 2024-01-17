BNP announces two-day programme to mark Zia’s 88th birth anniversary

The BNP has announced a two-day programme to celebrate the 88th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

On Thursday, the first day of the programme, a seminar will be held at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in Dhaka at 2pm. On Friday, the party flag will be hoisted at BNP offices across the country before people pay their respects at the former military ruler's mausoleum at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11 am.

The party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the schedule at a media briefing at BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.