Garment workers protest on Dhaka-Aricha highway, halting traffic for over three hours

The workers of an apparel factory blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway to protest an alleged assault on a colleague for demanding a wage hike.

Workers of Rising Group’s Mahmuda Attires Ltd in Dhamrai’s Sutipara Union occupied the highway for three and a half hours from 10:30 am Thursday, causing a gridlock, according to local police station chief Sizajul Islam.

Normal traffic resumed after the police went to the scene and persuaded the protesters to clear the highway around 1:30 pm, Sirajul said.