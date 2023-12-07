    বাংলা

    Rain to relent on Friday, relief on Saturday

    The sky may remain cloudy on Friday but clear up afterwards, the Met Office says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 02:55 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 02:55 PM

    The rain across the country will diminish on Friday and clear up on Saturday, according to a forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    Though the cloudy skies may give way to sunshine on Saturday, day and night temperatures will start to drop as the winter sets in, meteorologists say.

    Cyclone Michaung hit the Indian coast on Tuesday. The storm led to rain and cloudy weather for the past three days in Bangladesh.

    Thursday saw moderate to heavy rain in Dhaka and several other parts of the country.

    These showers will likely persist into the night, according to meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa.

    “It will start to decline from tomorrow. It may drizzle in some parts of the country on Friday, but the rain will diminish. There will be sunshine in some parts of the country.”

    The sky will clear up on Saturday, he said.

    “The sky may remain cloudy tomorrow. Though clouds will hang over Dhaka, the sun will peek through in some areas throughout the day."

    The weather forecast says that night temperatures will start to drop in the coming five days.

    “It will start to drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius from tomorrow,” Jebunnesa said. “The temperature will continue to fall slowly and winter will set in.”

    The low pressure area over India’s north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha has become unimportant and a seasonal low lies over the south Bay of Bengal, the BMD forecast says.

    Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy rain at places over the country in the 24 hours from 6 pm on Thursday, it said.

    The forecast for Friday evening says the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light to moderate fog is also expected over the river basin and the north of the country from midnight to Saturday morning.

    By the BMD’s count, Jashore saw the most rain in the past 24 hours with 96 mm. As of 6 pm on Thursday, Dhaka had recorded 44 mm of rain. The lowest temperature in the country was recorded as 17.3 degrees Celsius in Tentulia, while the highest was 32 degrees Celsius at Cox’s Bazar. Dhaka saw a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees Celsius.

