Rain to relent on Friday, relief on Saturday

The rain across the country will diminish on Friday and clear up on Saturday, according to a forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Though the cloudy skies may give way to sunshine on Saturday, day and night temperatures will start to drop as the winter sets in, meteorologists say.

Cyclone Michaung hit the Indian coast on Tuesday. The storm led to rain and cloudy weather for the past three days in Bangladesh.

Thursday saw moderate to heavy rain in Dhaka and several other parts of the country.

These showers will likely persist into the night, according to meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa.