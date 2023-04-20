Malaysia arrests 2 officials of its Dhaka mission for ‘bribes to facilitate visa applications’

The Malaysian authorities have arrested two officials attached to its mission in Bangladesh on charges of taking bribes to facilitate Overseas Visa applications.
The also took bribes to facilitate the entry of Bangladeshi tourists and workers into the country, according to the charges cited by The New Straits Times newspaper on Thursday.
The two officers, arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, were from the Immigration Department, the report said.
The Malaysian foreign ministry in a statement said the duo were previously working at the Immigration Attache Office at the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka.
Earlier, the Malaysian graft busters had announced that the officers were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
The suspects, a man and a woman, were being remanded for three days from Apr 18 to facilitate further investigation.
Citing a source, The New Straits Times said the authorities made the arrests after detecting a number of suspicious financial transactions in the suspects' bank accounts and ordered them to return to Malaysia to assist in the investigation.
He said more than 20 bank accounts related to both suspects and several companies related to the case have been frozen.
The MACC’s Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki did not rule out the possibility of more individuals being arrested in due time in relation to this case.
The MACC is also trying to locate an individual named Siti Liyana Sakijan to help in the investigation, he added.