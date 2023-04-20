Malaysia arrests 2 officials of its Dhaka mission for ‘bribes to facilitate visa applications’

The suspects, a man and a woman, were being remanded for three days from Apr 18 to facilitate further investigation.

Citing a source, The New Straits Times said the authorities made the arrests after detecting a number of suspicious financial transactions in the suspects' bank accounts and ordered them to return to Malaysia to assist in the investigation.

He said more than 20 bank accounts related to both suspects and several companies related to the case have been frozen.



The MACC’s Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki did not rule out the possibility of more individuals being arrested in due time in relation to this case.



The MACC is also trying to locate an individual named Siti Liyana Sakijan to help in the investigation, he added.