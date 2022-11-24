Police identify a man who supplied information and money to escaped death-row militants

Detainee Mehedi Hassan Omi aka Rafi helped carry information back and forth from the escaped death row militants during appearances in court and gave them money after their escape, according to Md Asaduzzaman, head of the police's counterterrorism unit.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted police seven days to interrogate Rafi in their custody on Thursday. CTTC Police Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad petitioned the court for a 10-day remand. No lawyer represented the suspect.

Rafi had been out on bail in the case at Mohammadpur Police Station since 2017 and made several appearances in court, he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

Despite being out on bail, Rafi kept in contact with the top leaders of Ansar al-Islam and helped plan the escape of four militants from the court. Rafi was acting as chief convener at the time.

The plan was to snatch four militants from the court and Arafat Rahman was the main target, said Md Asaduzzaman. But they failed.