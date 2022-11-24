Police identify a man who supplied information and money to escaped death-row militants

Detainee Mehedi Hassan Omi aka Rafi helped carry information back and forth from the escaped death row militants during appearances in court and gave them money after their escape, according to Md Asaduzzaman, head of the police's counterterrorism unit.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted police seven days to interrogate Rafi in their custody on Thursday. CTTC Police Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad petitioned the court for a 10-day remand. No lawyer represented the suspect.
Rafi had been out on bail in the case at Mohammadpur Police Station since 2017 and made several appearances in court, he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.
Despite being out on bail, Rafi kept in contact with the top leaders of Ansar al-Islam and helped plan the escape of four militants from the court. Rafi was acting as chief convener at the time.
The plan was to snatch four militants from the court and Arafat Rahman was the main target, said Md Asaduzzaman. But they failed.
Rafi was at the courthouse on Nov 20, when two militants -- Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib Sohel, Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir -- escaped. He gave them a ‘substantial’ amount of money to get by in the days following their escape, the counter-terror chief said.
Police have also traced the money to its source, he added.
Asked whether there had been a failure in monitoring as Rafi had been out on bail for five years, Asaduzzaman said it was possible for suspects to communicate while still at home using certain technology.
“We have arrested two doctors. They were involved with militancy from home,” he said.
Surveillance is underway, but it is impossible to monitor everyone at all times, according to the police officer. Militants are different from other criminals and the matter of timeliness of their arrests is irrelevant, he said in response to a question.
Rafi hails from Sylhet and used to recruit members of the Askari Division along with Zia, the top leader of the banned group. He was a member of Hizbut Tahrir and joined Ansar al-Islam in 2013.
Three cases have been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Mohammadpur, Sutrapur and Badda for his involvement in anti-state and anti-government activities in 2016.
He also stands accused in two cases under the anti-terrorism law at Sylhet Police Station, filed in 2010 and 2012.
He is also a suspect in the case registered at Kotwali Police Station over the militants’ escape.
Eidi Amin, another militant suspect out on bail in a case alongside Rafi, was also at the courthouse during the militants’ escape, the case dossier says.
The operation was conducted under the leadership of Ayman aka Mashiur Rahman under instructions from the absconding Zia.
Law enforcers have yet to track down the escaped convicts. Police have also offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.