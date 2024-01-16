Palak sees stronger trade ties with US after meeting Ambassador Haas

After meeting American Ambassador Peter Haas, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak is confident that the new Awami League administration’s trade and diplomatic relations with the US will expand further.
The meeting at the office of the state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology was Haas’ first formal one with a member of the new cabinet after the Awami League assumed power for the fourth consecutive term.
When asked about the importance of the meeting on Tuesday in the context of US criticism of the electoral environment, Palak said, "From his words, discussions or contents, it appears to me that Bangladesh’s trade ties and potential relations with America will be expanded further and closer in the future."
"And our friendship with America will also be stronger and we will work together, for the people of both countries, for the whole world, because we have extended friendship to everyone in order to fulfil Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. That's what I got from today's meeting."
Palak highlighted the need to increase investment in posts, telecommunications and IT sectors and work together on innovation and skills development as well as cybersecurity.
From the meeting with Haas and the things they discussed, the state minister continued, “surely you can understand that America's relationship with Bangladesh is quite good”.
"And as the doors to new possibilities for the next five years are opening, I personally felt from the meeting [Tuesday] that the other countries of the world are very interested in Bangladesh.”
Asked if they discussed the US criticism of the election, Palak said, "We discussed new issues – our new government, a new start with a new vision.”
"We also discussed how we can work together as knowledge partners to build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh in the future. Nothing else.”