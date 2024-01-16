Palak sees stronger trade ties with US after meeting Ambassador Haas

After meeting American Ambassador Peter Haas, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak is confident that the new Awami League administration’s trade and diplomatic relations with the US will expand further.

The meeting at the office of the state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology was Haas’ first formal one with a member of the new cabinet after the Awami League assumed power for the fourth consecutive term.

When asked about the importance of the meeting on Tuesday in the context of US criticism of the electoral environment, Palak said, "From his words, discussions or contents, it appears to me that Bangladesh’s trade ties and potential relations with America will be expanded further and closer in the future."