Four injured during skirmishes between students of City and Ideal Colleges in Dhaka

Police have detained 10 students during a clash between two groups of Dhaka City College and Dhanmondi Ideal College students in the capital.

At least four students sustained minor injuries during the clash, which started around noon on Sunday in front of the Dhanmondi Ideal College gate, confirmed Ikram Ali, chief of Dhanmondi Model Police Station.

Among the detainees, nine students are from Dhanmondi Ideal College and one from Dhaka City College. All of them are students in eleventh grade.