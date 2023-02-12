    বাংলা

    Four injured during skirmishes between students of City and Ideal Colleges in Dhaka

    Police, quoting unconfirmed accounts, said the clash began when some Dhaka City College students were taunting some Dhanmondi Ideal College students in front of their gate

    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 01:52 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 01:52 PM

    Police have detained 10 students during a clash between two groups of Dhaka City College and Dhanmondi Ideal College students in the capital.

    At least four students sustained minor injuries during the clash, which started around noon on Sunday in front of the Dhanmondi Ideal College gate, confirmed Ikram Ali, chief of Dhanmondi Model Police Station.

    Among the detainees, nine students are from Dhanmondi Ideal College and one from Dhaka City College. All of them are students in eleventh grade.

    “The detainee students will be released in their parents’ custody later on,

    Although the Dhanmondi police chief could not confirm the origin of the clash, he quoted some witnesses as saying the clash began when some Dhaka City College students were taunting the Ideal College students in front of their gate.

    A running battle ensued after that, and both sides threw brick chips at each other, Ikram said.

