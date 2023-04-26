Dhaka, Tokyo sign eight instruments to boost cooperation

Bangladesh and Japan have signed eight instruments on the second day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day state tokyo visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
The instruments are on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation, the state-run BSS news agency reported.
The two sides then exchanged the instruments in the presence of Hasina and Kishida at the latter’s office after bilateral talks on Wednesday.
The instruments are:
- A memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the Ministry of Agriculture of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan on agricultural cooperation for agricultural research and development and capacity building.
- An agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters to ensure the proper application of the customs laws; to prevent, investigate and repress any customs offence, and to take cooperative efforts for simplification and harmonisation of customs procedures.
- An MOC between the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on Bangladesh-Japan Industrial Upgrading Partnership Cooperation to establish a framework to jointly explore the possibilities of upgrading Bangladesh's industries through promoting cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan at both government and private levels with a view to supporting trade performance and product diversification for smooth graduation from the Least Developed Country status in 2026 and ongoing efforts to be a developed country by 2041 in line with "Vision 2041".
- A memorandum on defence cooperation to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence dialogue, exchange of visits, education, training, courses, seminars, workshops, technology transfer, and any other agreed activities pertinent thereto.
- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan and the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh on cooperation in the fields of metro rail, metro rail policy, laws, and regulation; technology for infrastructure, rolling stocks and systems; safety policy and management and disaster prevention measures.
- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan and the Ministry of Industries of Bangladesh in the field of ship recycling. The Bangladeshi side will make every effort to achieve required capabilities to accede and implement the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships by the end of 2023.
The Japanese side will make every effort to provide support for the development of Bangladesh in the field of ship recycling, including the establishment of a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility, and to assist Bangladesh to meet the requirements in provisions of the HKC.
- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Japan Patent Office and the Department of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks of Bangladesh on Intellectual Property Cooperation on promotion of comprehension on the intellectual property right systems and practices by exchanging information and practices, promoting public awareness on the importance of IPR, improvement of the IPR systems to enhance the development of industry and innovation.
- An MOC in the Field of Information and Communication Technology including Cyber Security between ICT Division, Ministry of Posts Telecommunications and Information Technology and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.