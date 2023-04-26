Dhaka, Tokyo sign eight instruments to boost cooperation

The instruments are:

- A memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the Ministry of Agriculture of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan on agricultural cooperation for agricultural research and development and capacity building.

- An agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters to ensure the proper application of the customs laws; to prevent, investigate and repress any customs offence, and to take cooperative efforts for simplification and harmonisation of customs procedures.

- An MOC between the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on Bangladesh-Japan Industrial Upgrading Partnership Cooperation to establish a framework to jointly explore the possibilities of upgrading Bangladesh's industries through promoting cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan at both government and private levels with a view to supporting trade performance and product diversification for smooth graduation from the Least Developed Country status in 2026 and ongoing efforts to be a developed country by 2041 in line with "Vision 2041".

- A memorandum on defence cooperation to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence dialogue, exchange of visits, education, training, courses, seminars, workshops, technology transfer, and any other agreed activities pertinent thereto.

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan and the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh on cooperation in the fields of metro rail, metro rail policy, laws, and regulation; technology for infrastructure, rolling stocks and systems; safety policy and management and disaster prevention measures.