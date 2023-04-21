Eid-ul-Fitr congregations in 2023: When and where

DHAKA

Of 1,435 mosques in Dhaka, 189 will hold Eid congregations this time. The first congregation at Baitul Mukarram will be led by Imam Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman at 7 am. The four other congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am.

The Dhaka University Central mosque will hold two congregations at 8 am and 9 am, while the Ahle Hadis congregation is scheduled for 7 am at the university.

The congregations at Salimullah Muslim Hall, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and the university’s residential area will be held at 8 am.

The prayer at the National Parliament’s South Plaza will be held at 8:30 am. Moghbazar BTCL Colony Mosque will hold the prayer at 8 am.

As many as six congregations will be held in the Bashundhara Residential Area. Markazul Fikril Islami Mosque will host the prayer at 7 am, Umme Kulsum Mosque at 7:15 am, the Block F mosque at 7:30 am, Baitul Jannat Mosque at 8 am, Madinatul Ulum Mosque at 8:15 am and Fakihul Millat Mufti Abdur Rahman Mosque at 8:30 am.