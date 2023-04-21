Eid-ul-Fitr congregations in 2023: When and where

The National Eidgah will host the main Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation in Dhaka at 8 am, while five congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Baitul Mukarram Khatib Mufti Ruhul Amin will lead the main congregation at the National Eidgah on the morning of Eid. President Abdul Hamid will join people from all walks of life in the congregation.
The Dhaka South City Corporation prepared the Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court for a congregation of 35,000 people, while law-enforcement agencies beefed up security in and around the main prayer venue.
As a contingency plan, the Baitul Mukarram mosque will hold the main congregation at 9 am in the event of bad weather or for other unavoidable reasons cancelling the prayer at the National Eidgah.
A severe heatwave has been sweeping across the country since the start of April. But the Met Office forecasts intermittent rain or thundershowers may occur across the country on Eid day.
DHAKA
Of 1,435 mosques in Dhaka, 189 will hold Eid congregations this time. The first congregation at Baitul Mukarram will be led by Imam Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman at 7 am. The four other congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am.
The Dhaka University Central mosque will hold two congregations at 8 am and 9 am, while the Ahle Hadis congregation is scheduled for 7 am at the university.
The congregations at Salimullah Muslim Hall, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and the university’s residential area will be held at 8 am.
The prayer at the National Parliament’s South Plaza will be held at 8:30 am. Moghbazar BTCL Colony Mosque will hold the prayer at 8 am.
As many as six congregations will be held in the Bashundhara Residential Area. Markazul Fikril Islami Mosque will host the prayer at 7 am, Umme Kulsum Mosque at 7:15 am, the Block F mosque at 7:30 am, Baitul Jannat Mosque at 8 am, Madinatul Ulum Mosque at 8:15 am and Fakihul Millat Mufti Abdur Rahman Mosque at 8:30 am.
CHATTOGRAM
The main congregation in the port city will be held at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque. The first congregation will be led by the mosque’s Khatib Syed Abu Taleb Mohammad Alauddin Al Kaderi at 8 am. The second will be held an hour later led by Maulana Ahmadul Haque.
The gymnasium adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium will host the congregation organised by Chattogram Central Eid Congregation Committee at 9 am.
The congregation at Laldighi Chattogram City Corporation Shahi Mosque will be held at 8 am, while the congregations in the wards will be supervised by councillors.
Check the Eid congregation timings in other cities in Bangla: