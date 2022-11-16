    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sends another police officer to retirement, sixth in recent times

    He is the sixth policeman to be instructed to step down

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM

    The government has forced another officer of the superintendent of police rank to retire within a month of sending five other police officers to compulsory retirement.

    Ali Hossain Fakir, the captain of third Armed Police Battalion, or APBn, in Khulna, was instructed to sign off before the end of his tenure on Wednesday in the “public interest as per the Public Service Employment Act”, according to a notice from the home ministry’s Public Security Division.

    Ali Hossain, who also worked for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was an officer of the BCS 15th batch police cadre. Although some of his batchmates climbed up the rank to additional inspectors general, he had not been promoted for a long time.

    In October, the government let go of two additional DIGs and three SPs in the space of two weeks after retiring Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain midway into the month.

    On Nov 3, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said several public servants were sent to retirement due to a lack of competence in work and a lack of patriotism.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police ask for citizens’ help to catch six fugitive militant suspects
    Police seek public help to catch 6 militant suspects  
    People can use a mobile phone app, Inform ATU, to provide information without revealing their identity
    File Photo
    Vienna convention bars envoys from meddling: state minister
    The comment came after Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki reportedly commented on claims of election fraud in Bangladesh
    Bushra denied bail in BUET student Fardin murder case
    Bushra denied bail in Fardin murder case
    She was brought to court on Wednesday after five days of police interrogation
    Former sub-inspector arrested in Barishal over attempted blackmail
    Former SI held over blackmail attempt
    He intended to force money out of a woman threatening to spread objectionable photos

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher