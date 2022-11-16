Bangladesh sends another police officer to retirement, sixth in recent times

Ali Hossain, who also worked for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was an officer of the BCS 15th batch police cadre. Although some of his batchmates climbed up the rank to additional inspectors general, he had not been promoted for a long time.

In October, the government let go of two additional DIGs and three SPs in the space of two weeks after retiring Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain midway into the month.

On Nov 3, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said several public servants were sent to retirement due to a lack of competence in work and a lack of patriotism.