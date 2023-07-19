BNP's road march in Dhaka leaves lengthy tailback in its wake

The BNP's second citywide road march under its 'one-point' campaign to oust the government slowed traffic to a crawl in parts of Dhaka.

Heavy traffic congestion formed in Uttara around Wednesday noon as BNP loyalists occupied the road from Tongi to Dhaka via the airport for several hours.

They launched a procession from Abdullahpur and were set to march all the way to Jatrabari via Kuril, Notun Bazar, Badda, Rampura, Khilgaon, Basabo and Sayedabad.