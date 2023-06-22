Airlines get greenlight to operate additional Hajj flights as pilgrims’ visa woes end

Several airlines have obtained permission to operate additional Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia after many pilgrims missed their previous flights due to visa complications.

Hajj agencies said that there are no longer any issues regarding visas.

Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said, “There are no more concerns regarding Hajj flights. To cover up for the capacity loss, approval has been obtained from the Saudi Arabian authorities for additional flights.”