18 arrested in Bangla College incident during BNP march

Two cases have been filed concerning a fight that broke out outside Mirpur's Government Bangla College during the BNP's citywide march on the first day of its 'one-point' movement to oust the Awami League government.

A student of Bangla College and the college authorities separately filed two cases at Darus Salam Police Station on Wednesday.

Aminul Bashar, the chief of the police station, said the 18 people arrested in the two cases will be remanded, and steps will be taken to reveal the truth.