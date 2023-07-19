18 arrested in Bangla College incident during BNP march

Two cases have been filed concerning a fight that broke out outside Mirpur's Government Bangla College during the BNP's citywide march on the first day of its 'one-point' movement to oust the Awami League government.
A student of Bangla College and the college authorities separately filed two cases at Darus Salam Police Station on Wednesday.
Aminul Bashar, the chief of the police station, said the 18 people arrested in the two cases will be remanded, and steps will be taken to reveal the truth.
About 500 unidentified individuals have been accused in two cases, with one case naming 120 suspects and the other 107.
Leaders and activists from the local BNP and its associate bodies, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, were accused in the case.
Rubel Hossain filed the case alleging that during the BNP march, a group burned his motorcycle and attacked college students with sticks, intending to cause harm or kill them.
According to the FIR, Rubel and four others, Tofazzal Hossain Palash, ‘Sohag’, ‘Nasir’ and ‘Israt’, were attacked. Nasir and Tofazzal sustained injuries in the incident.
Mohidur Rahman, an employee of the college administration, filed a case accusing the people of breaking the college gates, illegally entering the campus, and causing damage to government property, including the glass doors and windows of several college buildings.
Chaos ensued when BNP loyalists were attacked as they led a procession past the college around 11 am on Tuesday.
Stones were thrown at the marching activists from inside the college, injuring some of them and triggering the clashes.