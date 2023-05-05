Narayanganj boiler blast: Another worker dies, taking toll to 2

Another worker injured in a boiler blast at an iron melting factory under construction in Narayanganj’s Rupganj has died under hospital care, taking the total toll from the accident to two.

The victim, Ilias Ali, 35, died around 10:45 pm at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Thursday.

Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute, said Illias suffered burns on 98 percent of his body.

Five others injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute.