    Narayanganj boiler blast: Another worker dies, taking toll to 2

    Published : 5 May 2023, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 05:47 AM

    Another worker injured in a boiler blast at an iron melting factory under construction in Narayanganj’s Rupganj has died under hospital care, taking the total toll from the accident to two.

    The victim, Ilias Ali, 35, died around 10:45 pm at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Thursday.

    Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute, said Illias suffered burns on 98 percent of his body.

    Five others injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute.

    The injured have been identified as Md Jewel, 25, Golam Rabbi, 35, Ibrahim, 35, Neon, 20, and Alamgir, 33. All of them are workers at the Rahima Industrial Complex Limited.

    Jewel has burns on 97 percent of his body, Rabbi on 99 percent, Ibrahim on 28 percent, Neon on 95 percent, and Alamgir on 90 percent, said Bachchu Mia, chief of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost, quoting doctors.

    The huge blast rocked the area during an experimental iron melting procedure at the under-construction factory at 3 pm on Thursday. Seven workers were seriously injured when they were splattered with hot iron.

    A worker, identified as Shankar, died shortly after the victims were rushed to the hospital.

