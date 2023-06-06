Hasina orders steps to ease ‘unbearable’ power outages, inflation

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in the meeting that the situation in the power sector was expected to improve within two weeks.



To ease the dollar crisis, Hasina asked officials to increase the use of loans from foreign governments, such as India and China.



Mannan said the government was reviewing more austerity measures to cut costs further. “For example, we’re reviewing what kind of a car a joint secretary should get.”