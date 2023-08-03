Top court asks new HC bench to settle rule on Yunus’s indictment for labour law violations

The Appellate Division has asked a new High Court bench to hear the rule that questioned why the indictment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case over violating labour laws should not be declared illegal.

A six-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, delivered the order following a petition filed by the state on Thursday.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule on Jul 23. The court has asked the bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader to settle the rule by next two weeks.