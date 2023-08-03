    বাংলা

    Top court asks new HC bench to settle rule on Yunus’s indictment for labour law violations

    The decision in the case against the Nobel laureate has to come in the next two weeks

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 August 2023, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 08:27 AM

    The Appellate Division has asked a new High Court bench to hear the rule that questioned why the indictment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case over violating labour laws should not be declared illegal.

    A six-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, delivered the order following a petition filed by the state on Thursday.

    The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule on Jul 23. The court has asked the bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader to settle the rule by next two weeks.

    Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun stood for Yunus. Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan was also present in the court.

    Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana ordered the trial of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others after framing charges in the case on Jun 6.

    Yunus filed a petition to the HC challenging the validity of the order on Jun 21, seeking dismissal of the indictment order.

    On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

    The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

    The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    Following a petition by Yunus, the High Court on Dec 12, 2021, suspended the proceedings against Yunus, the honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom, for six months. It also issued a rule asking why the case would not be dismissed.

    Later, on Jun 13, the Appellate Division put a two-month freeze on the proceedings and ordered the High Court to settle its rule.

    On Aug 17, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader quashed a High Court rule asking why the case against Yunus would not be dismissed, paving the way for trial proceedings.

    Yunus then unsuccessfully challenged that decision with the Supreme Court.

