Two dead as truck hits parked autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria

They were travelling to Khatihata from the district town alongside two others when the driver parked the vehicle on the side of the highway to pick up another passenger.

A truck subsequently slammed into the stationary three-wheeler, killing Abdul Hai on the spot, according to witnesses.

Three others were rushed to the 250-Bed General Hospital in Brahmanbaria, where Junayed passed away, the police said.

One of the bodies is in the custody of the police while the other has been taken to the District Sadar Hospital morgue.

Legal action will be taken if the families of the victims file a complaint, said OC Biswas.