Dhaka’s air quality worsens once more

The air pollution situation in Dhaka has further deteriorated, with the capital city ranking second in the air quality index table by IQAir.

At noon on Wednesday, the city had an AQI score of 216. Pakistan’s Lahore led the table with an AQI score of 264, followed by Bosnia Herzegovina’s Sarajevo, which registered a score of 207.

The other cities in the top ten were Delhi, Kolkata, Kabul, Karachi, Accra, Bishkek, and Kuwait City.

The air quality measurement depends on the particulate matter or PM10 and extra fine particulate matter or PM2.5 measured on a scale of parts per million.