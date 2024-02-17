Dhaka expressway crane collapses onto railway, halting train operations for an hour

The farmers were protesting to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021
A crane used in the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project collapsed onto a railway line, halting train services in the capital and across much of the country for around an hour.
The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar on Saturday, according to Dhaka Railway Police Station chief Ferdous Ahmed Biswas.
"The crane fell onto the railway around 6:40 am, disrupting train operations until 7:30 am," he said.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Bangladesh Railway officials, including Director General Kamrul Ahsan and Assistant Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali, could not be reached for comment.