    Dhaka expressway crane collapses onto railway, halting train operations for an hour

    The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar, but no one was injured

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 04:55 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 04:55 AM

    A crane used in the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project collapsed onto a railway line, halting train services in the capital and across much of the country for around an hour.

    The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar on Saturday, according to Dhaka Railway Police Station chief Ferdous Ahmed Biswas.

    "The crane fell onto the railway around 6:40 am, disrupting train operations until 7:30 am," he said.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Bangladesh Railway officials, including Director General Kamrul Ahsan and Assistant Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali, could not be reached for comment.

