Former State Minister Redwan Ahmed sentenced to 3 years in jail for embezzling freedom fighters’ funds

A Dhaka Special Judge’s court has sentenced Redwan Ahmed, former state minister for liberation war affairs, to three years in prison for embezzling Tk 5 million from the Muktijoddha Sangsad, a welfare fund for freedom fighters.
Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict in the case on Monday.
Redwan was also fined Tk 5 million, said Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Redwan was absconding at the time the verdict was announced. He is also accused in another case of having wealth outside known sources of income.
Another suspect in the case – Shah Alam Chowdhury, the form secretary general of the Central Command Council of the Muktijoddha Sangsad, was acquitted in the case.
The court heard the testimony of 10 of the 15 witnesses.
A state minister during Khaleda Zia’s administration, Redwan is currently the general secretary of the LDP. The court issued an arrest warrant against him.
According to the case documents, the local government ministry sends 4 percent of its earnings, approximately Tk 50 million, from running markets a year to the Muktijoddha Sangsad’s Central Command Council for poor and unemployed veterans of the liberation war. The Mohakhali branch of Sonali Bank maintains the account.
The complaint alleges that in 2002, Redwan and Shah Alam withdrew Tk 5 million from this fund and embezzled it.
Freedom fighter Md Nurul Islam filed a case at Ramna Police Station on Feb 27, 2007 over the incident. On Oct 8 of that year, ACC Assistant Director Md Abul Hossain filed a chargesheet against the two officials.