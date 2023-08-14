Former State Minister Redwan Ahmed sentenced to 3 years in jail for embezzling freedom fighters’ funds

A Dhaka Special Judge’s court has sentenced Redwan Ahmed, former state minister for liberation war affairs, to three years in prison for embezzling Tk 5 million from the Muktijoddha Sangsad, a welfare fund for freedom fighters.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict in the case on Monday.

Redwan was also fined Tk 5 million, said Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Commission.