Police strengthen security across Bangladesh after Bandarban bank robberies

Police have beefed up security across Bangladesh following three bank robberies and a gunfight with suspected separatists in the Chattogram Hill Tracts in two days.

Additional Inspector General Enamul Haque Sagar, a spokesman for the Police Headquarters, said on Friday that they increased surveillance at banks, financial institutions and key installations.

Police take additional security measures around Eid every year and inform its unit across the country about the decision, he said.