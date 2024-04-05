    বাংলা

    Police strengthen security across Bangladesh after Bandarban bank robberies

    A spokesman says surveillance at banks, financial institutions and key installations has been increased

    Police have beefed up security across Bangladesh following three bank robberies and a gunfight with suspected separatists in the Chattogram Hill Tracts in two days.

    Additional Inspector General Enamul Haque Sagar, a spokesman for the Police Headquarters, said on Friday that they increased surveillance at banks, financial institutions and key installations.

    Police take additional security measures around Eid every year and inform its unit across the country about the decision, he said.

    Referring to the attacks in Bandarban, he said: “We also take additional security measures when an incident takes place.”

    Police officers said they have reinforced patrols in their areas, and checked CCTV cameras, arms and lists of officers who will be on duty during the holidays.

    A deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they have asked members of the force not to spend time on mobile phones while on duty.  

