Union council member among 5 held over illegal sand collection from Jadukata River

Police have arrested five people, including a member of the local union council, at Tahirpur in Sunamganj district allegedly for digging up the banks of the Jadukata River to collect sand.

Badaghat Union Parishad Member Moshahid Hossain Ranu alias Ranu Mia and his four associates were caught red-handed while collecting sand by using four steel-made boats in the Ghagojtia area around 2am on Sunday, police said.

The others arrested at the scene are Md Amin Uddin, 23, Md Sayem Ali, 22, Joyanta Das, and Md Delwar Hossain.

Police started a case against them and seven other unidentified people under the Sand Quarry and Soil Management Act and produced them in a court that sent them to jail.

Syed Iftekhar Hossain, chief of Tahirpur Police Station, said they conducted an operation to arrest the culprits upon receiving information that they were collecting sand illegally.

The Jadukata River originates in the Khashia hill area of the Indian state of Meghalaya.