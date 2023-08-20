Union council member among 5 held over illegal sand collection from Jadukata River

Police have arrested five people, including a member of the local union council, at Tahirpur in Sunamganj district allegedly for digging up the banks of the Jadukata River to collect sand.
Badaghat Union Parishad Member Moshahid Hossain Ranu alias Ranu Mia and his four associates were caught red-handed while collecting sand by using four steel-made boats in the Ghagojtia area around 2am on Sunday, police said.
The others arrested at the scene are Md Amin Uddin, 23, Md Sayem Ali, 22, Joyanta Das, and Md Delwar Hossain.
Police started a case against them and seven other unidentified people under the Sand Quarry and Soil Management Act and produced them in a court that sent them to jail.
Syed Iftekhar Hossain, chief of Tahirpur Police Station, said they conducted an operation to arrest the culprits upon receiving information that they were collecting sand illegally.
The Jadukata River originates in the Khashia hill area of the Indian state of Meghalaya.
It enters Bangladesh through the northeast end of Tahirpur Upazila.
Filled with natural beauty, the river also possesses huge water resources.
Sand, pebbles and stones are carried by the strong current from Meghalaya and accumulate in the riverbed.
The local administration has been leasing out two sites for excavation of sand and stones since the 1980s.
The government, however, banned stone excavation in 2009 as it was quite damaging for the environment.
According to the rules, sand must be excavated from the middle of the river or the flowing part of it.
The riverbanks cannot be damaged under any circumstances and any equipment that damages the environment, such as dredgers or steel-made boats, cannot be used.
Lessees use unauthorised dredgers, while individuals even dig the banks of the river, villagers said.
They alleged politically influential people back the perpetrators, who on several occasions attacked, threatened or harassed villagers by filing cases against them.
Speaking to bdnews24.com for a recent story – ‘Sand-eaters’ put villages along Jadukata River in Sunamganj at risk – the villagers alleged Ranu Mia attacked them when they protested against digging of riverbanks that threatened their homes.
Razia Begum, 50, living in Adarsha village, said Ranu and his associates beat her up severely and stabbed her after she had protested against sand excavation from the river.
Later, she filed a case naming three suspects, including Ranu Mia.
Police said they were investigating the case.
Earlier in 2021, local journalist Kamal Hossain was tortured when he went to collect news about the illegal excavation of sand and stones.