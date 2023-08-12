‘Sand-eaters’ put villages along Jadukata River in Sunamganj at risk

More than two dozen villages along the Jadukata River in Sunamganj’s Tahirpur are at the risk of losing their land and homes to illegal sand collection.

Lessees use unauthorised dredgers, while individuals even dig the banks of the river, villagers said.

They alleged politically influential people back the perpetrators, who on several occasions attacked, threatened or harassed villagers by filing cases against them.

“We’re helpless against the sand-eaters. The river was one kilometre wide but now it is 3 kilometres just because they dug up the banks,” said Rafiqul Islam Uddin, a resident of Binnakuli village.

The government has leased out a 500-acre area to two firms for sand collection from the middle of the river only, not the banks, at Tk 686.5 million.