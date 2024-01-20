    বাংলা

    Gas supply still inconsistent in parts of Chattogram

    KGDCL says the gas supply should gradually return to normal by Saturday afternoon

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 07:07 AM

    Chattogram residents are still grappling with gas outages and fuel shortages despite efforts to resolve a technical issue that disrupted supply from an LNG terminal.

    Gas supply to the city gradually resumed late on Friday night, according to the Emergency Control Room of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, or KGDCL.

    But, as of 11 am on Saturday, it had not reached most parts of the port city. Only a handful of CNG refueling stations had gas in the morning.

    Gas was available in homes on a limited scale on Friday night, but was out again on Saturday morning.

    Mitra Biswas, a housewife from the city’s Cheragi Pahar area, said her stove was burning dimly around 1 am on Saturday, but it had died out since.

    Rashedul Tushar, a resident of the K block in the city’s Halishahar, said there was no gas at his home or in nearby areas.

    The neighbourhoods of Andarkilla, Chawkbazar, Bahaddarhat, Badurtala, Muradpur, GEC intersection, and other parts of the city do not have gas either.

    CNG-run autorickshaws and cars were lined up at the refueling station at the Kadamtali intersection around 9:15 am on Saturday.

    The Cox’s Bazar LNG Terminal began supplying gas on Friday night, said Aminur Rahman, general manager of KGDCL.

    Asked why gas supply was still inconsistent across the city, he said, “The gas is being added to the national grid through the main pipeline. We weren’t able to make it available at a high pressure from the start.

    "Some of it has come through the main pipeline to Chattogram. For that reason, we are getting gas at low pressure. But some areas are getting gas.”

    The pressure will slowly return to normal, Rahman said. “It will reach a certain level by Saturday afternoon.”

    The gas supply to Chattogram’s homes, factories, and power stations was completely cut off late on Thursday night due to a technical issue at an LNG terminal during the commissioning process.

    The demand for gas in Chattogram is largely met through supplies from floating LNG terminals. A shortage developed as an average of 325 cft is consumed every day, but only 290 cft was being supplied.

    Residents faced great difficulty as gas was cut off without notice. All CNG refueling stations, three fertiliser factories, and power plants in the area were closed to conserve gas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chattogram residents suffer as disruption at LNG terminal shuts gas supply
    Sudden gas outage leaves Ctg residents reeling
    Gas supply to the port city has been turned off due to issues at an LNG terminal in Maheshkhali, authorities say
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    Barclays Bank logo is seen in this illustration taken March 12, 2023.
    Barclays slashed 5,000 jobs in 2023 as latest overhaul ramps up
    The majority of the cuts fell in Barclays Execution Services (BX), the bank's support unit, the lender said
    Chattogram households struggle as gas shortage strikes again
    Chattogram suffers from gas shortage again
    According to the KGDCL, Chattogram requires an average of 325 million cubic feet of gas per day, while the current supply stands at 280 million cubic feet

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024