Gas supply still inconsistent in parts of Chattogram

Chattogram residents are still grappling with gas outages and fuel shortages despite efforts to resolve a technical issue that disrupted supply from an LNG terminal.

Gas supply to the city gradually resumed late on Friday night, according to the Emergency Control Room of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, or KGDCL.

But, as of 11 am on Saturday, it had not reached most parts of the port city. Only a handful of CNG refueling stations had gas in the morning.

Gas was available in homes on a limited scale on Friday night, but was out again on Saturday morning.

Mitra Biswas, a housewife from the city’s Cheragi Pahar area, said her stove was burning dimly around 1 am on Saturday, but it had died out since.