Qatar’s emir departs Dhaka en route to Nepal

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has departed Dhaka, wrapping up his state visit to Bangladesh.

The emir was seen off at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3pm on Tuesday by Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, accompanied by other senior officials in the Hasina administration.

According to the Qatari emir’s office, Tamim is headed to Nepal’s Kathmandu for another state visit.

On microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, the emir said that he was pleased to visit Bangladesh and discuss ways to consolidate growing bilateral relations while touching on aspects of cooperation and opportunities to enhance the bilateral partnership further in various fields.

The monarch arrived in Dhaka around 5pm on Monday and was given a red carpet welcome by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The emir met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday for talks.