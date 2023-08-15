    বাংলা

    Police disperse Jamaat trying to hold Sayedee’s funeral prayer in absentia in Chattogram

    The Jamaat activists throw brickbats during clashes with police as the law enforcers stop them from entering a mosque’s ground

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2023, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 02:40 PM

    Police have chased away supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami who tried to organise a funeral prayer in absentia for their leader and war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee in Chattogram. 

    The Jamaat activists threw brickbats during clashes with police after the law enforcers stopped them from entering Jamiatul Falah Jame Mosque ground on Tuesday afternoon.   

    Several people were injured in the clashes. 

    The Jamaat’s Chattogram Metropolitan unit called the funeral prayer in absentia for Sayedee after his death at a hospital in Dhaka in prison custody on Monday night.

    The funeral was scheduled to be held after Zuhr prayer and the Jamaat activists started gathering outside the mosque ground, but police closed the gates after Zuhr prayer. 

    The law enforcers fired stun grenades and charged baton when the Jamaat activists tried to gain access to the ground by marching in procession. 

    The activists shouted slogans denouncing the Awami League government. 

    After being chased away, they gathered in small groups in the alleyways. 

    Police detained at least 10 people during the clashes. 

    Mostafizur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said the Jamaat did not take permission for the programme but its supporters gathered with an intention to carry out acts of violence.

