Police disperse Jamaat trying to hold Sayedee’s funeral prayer in absentia in Chattogram

Police have chased away supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami who tried to organise a funeral prayer in absentia for their leader and war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee in Chattogram.

The Jamaat activists threw brickbats during clashes with police after the law enforcers stopped them from entering Jamiatul Falah Jame Mosque ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Several people were injured in the clashes.

The Jamaat’s Chattogram Metropolitan unit called the funeral prayer in absentia for Sayedee after his death at a hospital in Dhaka in prison custody on Monday night.