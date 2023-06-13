    বাংলা

    Cabinet committee recommends extending Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day

    The cabinet committee believes that this will reduce the pressure on the road and the suffering of people

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 03:24 PM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 03:24 PM

    The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has proposed an extension of the Eid-ul-Azha holiday by one day for the comfort of the holidaymakers who will be travelling out of Dhaka.

    The committee suggested advancing the Eid holiday to Jun 27 from Jun 28, according to Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who heads the cabinet committee.

    This change aims to reduce pressure during Eid celebrations, the minister said.

    Traditionally, both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha have three days of public holidays.

    This year, with Eid-ul-Azha possibly falling on Jun 29, the holiday is scheduled for Jun 28, 29, and 30.

    If approved, the Eid holiday will be from Jun 27 to Jun 30.

    Mozammel clarified that the cabinet will take the final decision on the matter.

