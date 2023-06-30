    বাংলা

    Five bodies found five days after trawler capsize in Bay

    Six fishermen have been hospitalised after several days adrift at sea, while two remain missing

    Bhola Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 June 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 10:18 AM

    Five bodies have been recovered after a fishing trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal off Bhola's Char Fasson Upazila five days ago amid adverse weather conditions.

    The bodies were found floating in the Bay's estuary around 1 pm on Thursday but are yet to be handed over to the police, according to Inspector Ripon Kumar Saha from Char Fasson Police Station.

    Police were informed about the discovery of the bodies over the phone by local people, he said.

    Six other fishermen, who were adrift at sea for several days, are currently undergoing treatment at the Upazila Health Complex. Two are still missing.

    The dead and missing fishermen were all natives of Char Fasson, said Md Ripon, a local fish trader. However, their identities could not be known immediately.

    Despite an ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal, a group of 13 fishermen managed to slip past the authorities and head out to sea on Jun 24. The trawler, however, sank the next day due to rough seas.

    Two fishermen washed ashore in Monpura on Thursday. They were subsequently rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Hospital. Four others were rescued in Char Fasson a day later.

    Law enforcers visited the hospitalised fishermen to learn more about the incident, according to Ripon.

    Relatives and friends of the missing fishermen are out searching for them.

    RELATED STORIES
    Eid celebrations continue despite fears of flood
    Eid celebrations continue despite fears of flood
    Last week, rising sea levels inundated the district's low-lying areas, causing concern about severe flooding prior to Eid celebrations
    Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports amid deep convection over bay
    Ports asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
    Squally winds generated by convective clouds over the Bay of Bengal are likely to sweep across the coast
    Fishermen use boats to collect shrimp fries from the Sutarkhali river near the Sundarbans at Dakop in Khulna. Photo: Tawhiduzzaman Tapu
    Fish fry collection in Khulna
    The main source of income for the people living on the banks of the Sutarkhali river in Khulna’s Dakop Upazila near the Sundarbans mangrove forest is fish fry collection. They also collect shrimp frie ...
    Palmyra Palm, locally known as Tal, fruits are brought to Chattogram from different districts, including Bhola, Noakhali, and Cumilla. Vendors sell the fruits in bulk and the wholesale price of 100 fruits is Tk 800-1400 depending on size. Photo: Suman Babu
    May 27, 2023
    News in photos: 27 May

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps