Five bodies found five days after trawler capsize in Bay

Five bodies have been recovered after a fishing trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal off Bhola's Char Fasson Upazila five days ago amid adverse weather conditions.
The bodies were found floating in the Bay's estuary around 1 pm on Thursday but are yet to be handed over to the police, according to Inspector Ripon Kumar Saha from Char Fasson Police Station.
Police were informed about the discovery of the bodies over the phone by local people, he said.
Six other fishermen, who were adrift at sea for several days, are currently undergoing treatment at the Upazila Health Complex. Two are still missing.
The dead and missing fishermen were all natives of Char Fasson, said Md Ripon, a local fish trader. However, their identities could not be known immediately.
Despite an ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal, a group of 13 fishermen managed to slip past the authorities and head out to sea on Jun 24. The trawler, however, sank the next day due to rough seas.
Two fishermen washed ashore in Monpura on Thursday. They were subsequently rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Hospital. Four others were rescued in Char Fasson a day later.
Law enforcers visited the hospitalised fishermen to learn more about the incident, according to Ripon.
Relatives and friends of the missing fishermen are out searching for them.