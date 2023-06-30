Five bodies found five days after trawler capsize in Bay

Five bodies have been recovered after a fishing trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal off Bhola's Char Fasson Upazila five days ago amid adverse weather conditions.

The bodies were found floating in the Bay's estuary around 1 pm on Thursday but are yet to be handed over to the police, according to Inspector Ripon Kumar Saha from Char Fasson Police Station.

Police were informed about the discovery of the bodies over the phone by local people, he said.