    Bangladesh announces Tk 500,000 compensation for deaths in road crashes

    In case of a loss of limb, the amount will be at least Tk 300,000

    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM

    The government has promulgated the Road Transport Rules 2022 with a provision of a one-time compensation of at least Tk 500,000 to the affected family if someone dies in a road accident.

    The rules come more than four years after the Road Transport Act was passed. These rules were published in the form of a gazette on Dec 27.

    According to the rules, in case of death or injury due to an accident, the amount of financial assistance will be at least Tk 500,000. In case of a loss of limb, the amount will be at least Tk 300,000.

    If there is no possibility of returning to normal life through treatment after serious injuries, the amount of financial assistance will be Tk 300,000. If there is a possibility of returning to normal life through treatment, the amount of financial assistance will be at least Tk 100,000.

    The board of trustees for the compensation of the road crash victims can reduce and increase the amount of financial assistance with the approval of the government.

    In order to get financial assistance, an application must be made to the chairman of the board of trustees in the prescribed form within a maximum of 30 days of the occurrence of the accident.

