Bangladesh records 19 deaths from dengue, a new record for the year

Bangladesh has registered 19 more deaths from dengue, the highest in a 24-hour count since January, taking the toll from the disease this year to 146.

Of the deaths, 99 have been logged in the first 19 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 113 deaths since the start of the year, while hospitals outside Dhaka recorded 33.

Another 1,792 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country on Wednesday. The total tally of cases since the start of the year hit 25,792.

Of the new hospitalisations on Tuesday, 922 cases were in Dhaka, and 870 were outside the capital.