Murder suspect arrested by Dhaka police dies under mysterious circumstances

A suspect in a murder case, reportedly injured during his arrest, has died of “cardiac arrest” at a hospital in Dhaka, a senior Dhaka police official said.

The man, identified as Alal Uddin, 50, died on Friday evening, according to the medical staff at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, or NICVD.

Akramul Hossain, a deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said Alal was being treated at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation following his arrest on Jun 10 and later moved to NICDV after he suffered a “cardiac arrest”.