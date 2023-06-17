Murder suspect arrested by Dhaka police dies under mysterious circumstances

A suspect in a murder case, reportedly injured during his arrest, has died of “cardiac arrest” at a hospital in Dhaka, a senior Dhaka police official said.
The man, identified as Alal Uddin, 50, died on Friday evening, according to the medical staff at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, or NICVD.
Akramul Hossain, a deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said Alal was being treated at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation following his arrest on Jun 10 and later moved to NICDV after he suffered a “cardiac arrest”.
He, however, did not elaborate on how Alal was injured during his arrest.
None of the senior police officials bdnews24.com contacted to shed light on the matter spoke on the record.
Police confirmed that Alal, a security guard, was a prime suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old woman named Fatima Akhter, who lived in a condominium in Baunia, which falls under the Turag Police Station’s jurisdiction.
Alal worked as the guard at the condominium where Fatima was killed on Jun 6, according to Turag police.
The security guard’s body was not moved for an inquest, which is customary as soon as the police are involved in any unnatural deaths, until the filing of the report on Saturday afternoon.
Several senior detectives in plainclothes and policemen from Turag and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar stations cordoned off the body.
All of them refused to speak on the record.