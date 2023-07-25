Bangladesh leads the way in fight to end hunger, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hopes Bangladesh will inspire global efforts to eradicate hunger and ensure food security, as she inaugurated the 'Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room’ at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Italy’s Rome.

The room is emblematic of the strong relationship between Bangladesh and the FAO that has endured for the last 50 years, according to the premier.

"We’re delighted to have a little piece of Bangladesh inside the FAO headquarters,” she said while inaugurating the room.

The room was opened to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu also attended the inauguration ceremony.