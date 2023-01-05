Bangladesh parliament to convene Thursday for first session of 2023

The 11th national assembly is set to open the first parliamentary session of the new year on Thursday.

The session, presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, will open at 4 pm, according to the Parliament Secretariat.

In line with constitutional norms, President Abdul Hamid will deliver a speech, his final one as president, at the first session of the year. Later, a thanksgiving motion on the head of state's speech will be tabled, which will be at the heart of discussions for most of the session.

The Constitution limits the number of presidential terms to two, which means that Hamid's nine-year tenure as the head of state will end in April. Hamid was sworn in as the 20th president of Bangladesh on Apr 24, 2013. On Feb 7, 2018, he was elected as president uncontested for a second term.