    Old Dhaka court building catches fire

    Witnesses say the fire originated from an electric short circuit

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM

    Four units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have rushed to the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in the old quarters of the capital to douse a fire.

    The bottom floor of the building caught fire at noon on Tuesday and efforts to contain the fire were still underway, said Khaleda Yasmin, a duty officer at the fire service headquarters.

    Md Rafiqul Islam, the library secretary of the Dhaka Bar Association who witnessed the incident, said the blaze might have originated from an electric short circuit.

    Court proceedings were underway when the fire broke out. Gripped by fear, the judges, lawyers and justice-seekers moved to a safer location. No casualties have yet been reported.

