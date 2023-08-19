Woman, granddaughter crushed to death by train in Dinajpur

A woman and her grandchild have been crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur Upazila.

The incident occurred when the victims were crossing a railway bridge in the upazila’s Namapara area around noon on Saturday, Dinajpur GRP Police Station Sub-Inspector Kajal said.

The victims have been identified as Marjina Begum, 60, wife of Abdul Majid from Chirirbandar Upazila, and her nine-year-old granddaughter Sathi Begum.