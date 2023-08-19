    বাংলা

    Woman, granddaughter crushed to death by train in Dinajpur

    A Dhaka-bound train ran them over on a railway bridge built over the Tilai River in Parbatipur Upazila

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 August 2023, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 11:07 AM

    A woman and her grandchild have been crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur Upazila.

    The incident occurred when the victims were crossing a railway bridge in the upazila’s Namapara area around noon on Saturday, Dinajpur GRP Police Station Sub-Inspector Kajal said.

    The victims have been identified as Marjina Begum, 60, wife of Abdul Majid from Chirirbandar Upazila, and her nine-year-old granddaughter Sathi Begum.

    Marjina, along with a few relatives, went to see the railway bridge built over the Tilai River. A Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express train bore down on them when they were in the middle of the bridge. The others managed to cross the bridge, but Marjina and Sathi were run over by the train and died on the spot, Kajal said, citing witnesses.

    Police recovered the bodies after the incident, he added.

