New draft BTRC regulations for social media, data protection law are matters of concern, says US Ambassador Haas

US Ambassador Peter Haas has said the US government and businesses mulling over making foreign direct investments in Bangladesh expressed concerns about the ramifications of the new regulations the telecom regulator introduced to regulate the social media sphere and over-the-top platforms and the proposed data protection law.

“We worry the data protection act, if passed with strict data localisation requirements, may force some US companies currently operating in Bangladesh to leave the market. The online platform regulations will similarly dissuade companies from investing in their businesses here if they face criminal liability for user content. The consequences could have negative effects for Bangladesh,” Haas said during a panel discussion at the EMK Centre in Dhaka on Sunday.

After making it clear that his country respects Bangladesh’s right to choose for itself and recognises the necessity to govern online content to protect end users, he said the US government has already conveyed its concerns to the Bangladesh government about “the regulations for digital, social media, and over-the-top platforms the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Information have introduced, as well as the draft Data Protection Act.”