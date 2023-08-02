Exports rise 15.26% in July, setting positive note for new fiscal year

The readymade garment industry beat the target by posting a 17.43 percent year-on-year growth in earnings to around $3.95 billion. The export of knitted garments was worth $2.26 billion while woven garments were worth $1.68 billion.

Among other sectors, the exports of agricultural goods rose 14.53 percent to $72.5 million in July.

Buoyed by last year's earnings of $55.56 billion, the government has set a target of $72 billion in export earnings from goods and services in FY24, an 11.5 percent increase from the year before.