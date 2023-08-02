    বাংলা

    Exports rise 15.26% in July, setting positive note for new fiscal year

    Export receipts were around 2.5 percent higher than the target

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 August 2023, 12:09 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 12:09 PM

    Bangladesh's exports have jumped around 2.5 percent higher than the target to nearly $4.6 billion in July, the first month of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

    Exporters shipped goods worth $4.59 billion last month, a 15.26 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Wednesday. Exporters sold goods worth $3.98 billion in July last year.

    The readymade garment industry beat the target by posting a 17.43 percent year-on-year growth in earnings to around $3.95 billion. The export of knitted garments was worth $2.26 billion while woven garments were worth $1.68 billion.

    Among other sectors, the exports of agricultural goods rose 14.53 percent to $72.5 million in July.

    Buoyed by last year's earnings of $55.56 billion, the government has set a target of $72 billion in export earnings from goods and services in FY24, an 11.5 percent increase from the year before.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Digital ad vultures descend on TV’s carcass
    Although Meta and Alphabet dominate the digital ad market, there’s plenty of money yet to fight for
    FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken Mar 25, 2020.
    Daily virus count: 73 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,730 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,465
    Bangladesh raises export target to $72bn for FY24
    Bangladesh sets $72bn export target for FY24
    The 11.5 percent jump is ambitious but achievable if Bangladesh can ensure stability in power supply, the commerce minister says
    Bangladesh’s exports grow 6.67% in FY23 but miss the mark
    Exports grow 6.67% to $55bn in FY23
    The record exports, however, miss the target of $58 billion by 4.21 percent

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding