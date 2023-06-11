Bangladesh, India set for border security talks in Delhi

The border security forces of Bangladesh and India are set to hold a director general-level conference in New Delhi on Sunday.
Issues ranging from combatting cross-border crimes and measures to create better synergy between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be discussed during the conference, according to Indian media reports.
A 15-strong delegation of the BGB, led by its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in the Indian capital on Saturday.
The four-day talks will conclude on Jun 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi, the Press Trust of India reports.
“Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces,” the PTI quoted a BSF spokesperson as saying.
There will also be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan and Confidence Building Measures, the spokesperson added.
This will be the 53rd edition of the talks, with the last meeting taking place in Dhaka in July 2022.