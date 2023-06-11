Bangladesh, India set for border security talks in Delhi

The border security forces of Bangladesh and India are set to hold a director general-level conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

Issues ranging from combatting cross-border crimes and measures to create better synergy between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be discussed during the conference, according to Indian media reports.

A 15-strong delegation of the BGB, led by its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in the Indian capital on Saturday.