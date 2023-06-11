    বাংলা

    Bangladesh, India set for border security talks in Delhi

    Issues ranging from combatting cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy are on the agenda for the 4-day conference

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 June 2023, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 07:04 AM

    The border security forces of Bangladesh and India are set to hold a director general-level conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

    Issues ranging from combatting cross-border crimes and measures to create better synergy between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be discussed during the conference, according to Indian media reports.

    A 15-strong delegation of the BGB, led by its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in the Indian capital on Saturday.

    The four-day talks will conclude on Jun 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi, the Press Trust of India reports.

    “Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces,” the PTI quoted a BSF spokesperson as saying.

    There will also be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan and Confidence Building Measures, the spokesperson added.

    This will be the 53rd edition of the talks, with the last meeting taking place in Dhaka in July 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Salam's brother brought back his body after travelling to India through Banglabandha immigration check post in Tetulia upazila.
    Body of Bangladeshi lynched in India brought home
    Salam was beaten to death by locals at Baruapara in India in the early hours of Aug 24
    China, India must step back from Himalayan border confrontation: Indian minister
    China, India must step back from Himalayan border confrontation: minister
    Indian foreign minister fears that the militarised, disputed border could lead to conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours
    An advertisement is seen on display at a Starbucks' outlet at a market in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2023. Reuters
    Starbucks brews up cheaper India drinks as domestic rivals expand
    The US giant is looking to further tap one of its fastest-growing markets by expanding in small towns
    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shakes hands with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the day of his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Jun 5, 2023.
    US, India agree roadmap for defence industry cooperation
    Talks between Singh and Austin had a "particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation"

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan