    Bangladesh reports 35 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    As many as 1,645 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.13 percent

    News Desk
    Published : 10 August 2023, 10:56 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 10:56 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,937.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 26.

    Another 75 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,976.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

