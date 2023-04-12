3 shot in Narayanganj clash admitted to Dhaka hospital

Bulkhead ships regularly carry bricks from Narayanganj to Matbar Bazar Ghat in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. The bricks are then taken to various parts of the country by road. A worker gets up to Tk 1,000 fo ...
Three people shot in a clash between two groups in the Chanpara area of Narayanganj’s Rupganj have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The three have been identified as Md Sunny, 17, Md Parvez, 25, and Md Roman Rahman, 18. Sunny is in critical condition.
Roman is a day labourer, Parvez a worker at a sweater factory, and Sunny a fruit vendor, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the hospital’s police outpost.
A Chanpara union council representative, Bazlu, recently died in prison and left his seat vacant, the police official said, with permission from the families of the wounded.
Supporters of local leaders Jainal and Shams clashed in a fight for supremacy in the area, he added.