    3 shot in Narayanganj clash admitted to Dhaka hospital

    One of the victims, 17-year-old Md Sunny, is in critical condition

    DMCH Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2023, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 08:31 AM

    Three people shot in a clash between two groups in the Chanpara area of Narayanganj’s Rupganj have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    The three have been identified as Md Sunny, 17, Md Parvez, 25, and Md Roman Rahman, 18. Sunny is in critical condition.

    Roman is a day labourer, Parvez a worker at a sweater factory, and Sunny a fruit vendor, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the hospital’s police outpost.

    A Chanpara union council representative, Bazlu, recently died in prison and left his seat vacant, the police official said, with permission from the families of the wounded.

    Supporters of local leaders Jainal and Shams clashed in a fight for supremacy in the area, he added.

