3 shot in Narayanganj clash admitted to Dhaka hospital

Three people shot in a clash between two groups in the Chanpara area of Narayanganj’s Rupganj have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The three have been identified as Md Sunny, 17, Md Parvez, 25, and Md Roman Rahman, 18. Sunny is in critical condition.

Roman is a day labourer, Parvez a worker at a sweater factory, and Sunny a fruit vendor, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the hospital’s police outpost.