IGP Mamun downplays security concerns ahead of national polls

The police will continue working to maintain order and create a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections in line with the directions of the Election Commission, he told reporters after a meeting at the poll regulator's Agargaon headquarters on Thursday.

Asked about the ongoing antigovernment programmes called by the BNP and its allies, the IGP said the police are cracking down on criminals who are creating unrest through acts of arson and vandalism.

The police are also working with intelligence agencies to maintain law and order in the country ahead of the elections, he added.