    বাংলা

    IGP Mamun downplays security concerns ahead of national polls

    The chief of the police force has vowed to crack down on arsonists amid the BNP's shutdowns and blockades ahead of the 12th national elections

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM

    Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has played down concerns over potential security threats surrounding the upcoming 12th national elections.

    Despite the shutdowns and blockades enforced by the BNP and like-minded opposition groups, the police have diligently worked to ensure public safety, allowing people to go about their daily lives normally, according to the IGP.

    The police will continue working to maintain order and create a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections in line with the directions of the Election Commission, he told reporters after a meeting at the poll regulator's Agargaon headquarters on Thursday.

    Asked about the ongoing antigovernment programmes called by the BNP and its allies, the IGP said the police are cracking down on criminals who are creating unrest through acts of arson and vandalism.

    The police are also working with intelligence agencies to maintain law and order in the country ahead of the elections, he added.

