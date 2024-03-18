Swarms of typical culex mosquitoes torment residents of Dhaka

The mosquito population of Dhaka is rising rapidly even before the arrival of summer rains, causing widespread misery to the residents.
They allege a lack of efforts by the city corporations to control the mosquitoes, but the authorities say they are working to repel the insects.
A study, however, has found mosquito density rising, which has called into question the city corporations' work.
The study, led by Jahangirnagar University zoology teacher Professor Kabirul Bashar, assesses the mosquito population on a routine basis by setting traps in Dakkhinkhan , Uttara, Mirpur, Savar and Jatrabari.
Kabirul said the number of mosquitoes in each trap increased from 200 on an average in November to 420 in March.
The mosquito population is more dense in Dhaka North than Dhaka South because the north has more water bodies.
Kabirul said 99 percent of the mosquitoes caught are culex, while the rest includes Aedes, anopheles and other kinds.
Culex mosquito bites may cause filaria, a non-life threatening parasitic infection.
But these mosquitoes bite all the time, irritating humans.
Kabirul said thick layers of organic materials in water during the dry winter season is favourable for culex mosquitoes breeding, which is why the mosquitoes are attacking rampantly.
“Culex mosquito density is over 95 percent now, the highest level. It’s horrifying. You won’t even be able to stand somewhere, such will be the tormentation caused by mosquitoes,” he said.
He recommended larviciding in the places where culex mosquitoes breed.
Attacks by culex mosquitoes will ease when rains start, according to him.
TORMENTING
Nasrin Zahan, a resident of Dhamalkot in Mirpur, said mosquito attacks begin in the area before sunset, so she closes the windows in the afternoon.
“But still, mosquitoes enter the house. We put mosquito nets while sleeping, but mosquitoes get inside the net whenever we get out for something,” she said.
“And it’s most unfortunate that mosquitoes attack my child the most, but the baby can’t say anything or sense mosquitoes.”
Lutfunnahar, a college student from Rampura, said the situation was not so bad a month ago.
“Now mosquitoes surround me even if I go out to have tea in the evening.”
Badda resident Monwar Hossain said they use mosquito coils, aerosols and electric bats to kill mosquitoes, while some others have set up nets in their windows.
“Our area was brought under the city corporation recently. In the first year, the city corporation was very active in repelling mosquitoes. But such activities are not visible now,” he said.
Samia Rahman, a resident of Mirpur-12, said the city corporation does not supervise any work in the area.
“Mosquitoes would not rise this much if the area was kept clean,” she said.
Fazle Kabir, chief health officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, said the culex mosquito situation is better than the past because they regularly spray repellents by cleaning drains, canals and water bodies.
“Our activities are on in every area. I hope we will be able to keep mosquitoes under control.”
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said the corporation had already launched a drive to kill mosquitoes.
“We’re working on the matter. We’ve deployed all our forces to kill culex mosquitoes.”