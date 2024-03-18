Swarms of typical culex mosquitoes torment residents of Dhaka

The mosquito population of Dhaka is rising rapidly even before the arrival of summer rains, causing widespread misery to the residents.

They allege a lack of efforts by the city corporations to control the mosquitoes, but the authorities say they are working to repel the insects.

A study, however, has found mosquito density rising, which has called into question the city corporations' work.

The study, led by Jahangirnagar University zoology teacher Professor Kabirul Bashar, assesses the mosquito population on a routine basis by setting traps in Dakkhinkhan , Uttara, Mirpur, Savar and Jatrabari.