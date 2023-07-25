    বাংলা

    S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable

    The ratings agency expects the economy to expand between 6-6.4% over the next three years

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 04:54 AM

    S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks its external liquidity position could deteriorate in the next year, while foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure.

    The ratings agency expects the economy to expand between 6-6.4% over the next three years. Bangladesh's GDP growth fell to 6.03% in the financial year ended June 2023.

    The South Asian nation is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage and its dollar reserves have shrunk by more than a third since Russia's invasion of Ukraine to stand at $29.85 billion as of Jul 19.

    "We may lower the ratings on Bangladesh if net external debt or liquidity metrics worsen further, such that narrow net external debt surpasses 100% of current account receipts, or gross external financing needs exceed 100% of current account receipts plus usable reserves," S&P said, affirming the country's sovereign credit rating at BB-.

    Bangladesh needs favourable trade and financial flows to stabilise its external settings in the next 12 months, the agency added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Why is the dengue death rate worse this year?
    Why is the dengue mortality rate worse this year?
    The mortality rate from the disease this year is approximately 0.53 percent, or 1 in every 189 patients
    The sun shimmers through a cloud cover near Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
    World hits record land, sea temperatures
    High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors
    FILE PHOTO: US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. Reuters
    Dollar bears bide their time as US economic strength persists
    The dollar is up 2.5% from its recent low against a basket of currencies and stands near its highest level since March
    A view of Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
    Bangladesh targets 6% inflation for new fiscal year
    Bangladesh may struggle to meet the target amid volatility in the global market, gradual rise in fuel prices and subsidy cuts

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen