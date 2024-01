The body of Humayun Kabir, the assistant master of the Ro-Ro ferry Rajanigandha, has been found five days after the vessel sank near the Paturia Port in Manikganj.

Humayun’s remains were found floating in the Padma River in Harirampur around 4pm on Monday, around 13 kilometres away from the scene of the incident, said Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz, the Aricha region deputy general manager of the BIWTC.

