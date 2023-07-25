Top court rejects convict's plea for stay on execution over 2006 murder of Prof Taher

Bangladesh’s top court has rejected an appeal seeking a stay on the execution of Md Jahangir Alam’s death sentence in the 2006 murder of Prof S Taher Ahmed, who taught geology and mining at Rajshahi University.
Jahangir’s brother, Sohrab Hossain, made the plea to the Appellate Division after the High Court rejected a writ petition on the matter.
An appellate bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave a ruling on Tuesday.
Senior lawyer Samarendra Nath Goswami represented Jahangir in court, with Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appearing as the state counsel.
An HC bench rejected Jahangir’s petition seeking a stay on the execution on Jul 17.
Jahangir is one of the two death-row convicts in the case who was a caretaker of Taher Ahmed’s house. The other convict is Dr Miah Mohiuddin, an instructor at the university’s geology department.
Sohrab filed the writ petition after completion of all steps before the execution of the convicts' death sentences awarded by the top court on Jul 11.
“Jahangir was behind bars at Motihar Police Station in Rajshahi from Feb 2-5 in 2006, which is a violation of the Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the petition reads.
The law provides for a person to be produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest. Sohrab sought a suspension on the execution of Jahangir’s sentence until the issue was resolved.
Taher Ahmed disappeared on Feb 1, 2006. At the time Taher’s children were living in Dhaka’s Uttara for their studies and their mother had gone to visit them, leaving the professor home alone.
His body was recovered from a sewage line near his residence two days later. Taher’s son Sanjid Alvi Ahmed filed a murder case with Motihar Police Station on Feb 3 of that year.
Police pressed charges against six suspects on Mar 18, 2007.
They were Mohiuddin, a former student of Taher who later became a colleague, former RU Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi and Alam's father Ajumuddin Munshi, caretaker Jahangir Alam, Alam's brother former Chhatra Shibir activist Abdus Salam and Salam's relative Nazmul.
During the trial, Jahangir, Nazmul and Salam testified that Mohiuddin had persuaded them to kill Taher with promises of money, computers and university jobs. Mohiuddin denied the allegations.
The police investigation found that Mohiuddin had applied for a promotion at the university. Taher was part of the committee that scrutinised his application. Taher pointed out some of Mohiuddin’s deceptions to the panel and the allegations were later proven in an investigation.
Mohiuddin then plotted Taher’s murder, arranging for him to be killed at his home and have his body dumped in a manhole.
On May 22, 2008, a Rajshahi court sentenced four of the suspects – Mohiuddin, Jahangir, Salam and Nazmul – to death and acquitted Salehi and Ajumuddin.
In line with procedural law, the case was then transferred to the High Court.
On Apr 21, 2013, the High Court upheld the death sentences for Mohiuddin and Jahangir, but reduced Salam and Nazmul’s sentences to life in prison.
The suspects then appealed the decision to the Appellate Division, while the state petitioned for the restoration of the death penalty for the two whose sentences had been commuted.
The hearing on the matter took place nine years later. The country’s top court upheld the death sentences of two convicts in a review of the decision on Mar 5, 2022.
The convicts later sought clemency from the president, but the petition was also rejected by the head of state.
The prison authorities are now free to execute the two convicts at any time.