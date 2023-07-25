Top court rejects convict's plea for stay on execution over 2006 murder of Prof Taher

Bangladesh’s top court has rejected an appeal seeking a stay on the execution of Md Jahangir Alam’s death sentence in the 2006 murder of Prof S Taher Ahmed, who taught geology and mining at Rajshahi University.

Jahangir’s brother, Sohrab Hossain, made the plea to the Appellate Division after the High Court rejected a writ petition on the matter.

An appellate bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave a ruling on Tuesday.

Senior lawyer Samarendra Nath Goswami represented Jahangir in court, with Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appearing as the state counsel.

An HC bench rejected Jahangir’s petition seeking a stay on the execution on Jul 17.