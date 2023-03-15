Survivors blame driver’s recklessness for Mymensingh crash that killed five

The survivors of a road accident in Mymensingh have claimed that the microbus they were travelling on was way over speed-limit and had 18 passengers, including four children, on board in a vehicle with 11 seats.

At least five people were killed in the accident, and the rest sustained burned injuries of various degrees when the Dhaka-bound microbus from Mymensingh’s Dhobaura Upazila hit a highway-side pillar at 110 km per hour early on Monday in the district’s Trishal Upazila.

The driver of the microbus was attempting to overtake a coach on Dhaka-Dhobaura Upazila highway when he lost control of the wheels as one of the front tyres burst and sent the vehicle crashing into the pillar before going up in flames, claimed the survivors interviewed by bdnews24.com.

The driver Al Mamun, who managed to escape from the crashed vehicle, has since been on the run. The two-decade-old microbus provided coach-like services on the Dhaka-Dhobaura route.