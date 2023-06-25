RAB arrests member of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested an operative of the outlawed militant group Hizb ut-Tahrir in Dhaka.
The agency made the arrest in the Kafrul area on Saturday night, RAB-2 said in a statement.
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Md Shakir Khan, a top leader of the outfit.
Shakir is an active member of the outfit's ‘Dawat’ (proselytisation) activities and finance department, according to the RAB.
He has been in hiding for nine years, managing to evade the watchful eyes of law enforcement agencies and continued to participate in illegal activities.
Shakir is implicated in two cases filed with Mohammadpur Police Station. He is also a fugitive in a case filed with Adabar Police Station.
He was involved in the distribution of banned extremist books in Dhaka and other parts of the country and encouraged young people towards militancy.
Shakir maintained regular communication with leaders of the organisation through both offline and online channels, according to the RAB. He distributed antigovernment leaflets and sought to proselytise devotees in various mosques.
Shakir has been handed over to Mohammadpur Police Station for further legal action, said the RAB.