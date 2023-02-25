Myanmar earthquake rocks Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake with the epicentre in Myanmar has shaken Cox’s Bazar

The earthquake was felt at 4:39 pm on Saturday, said Assistant Meteorologist Abdur Rahman at the regional office of the Meteorological Department.

He said the epicentre of the earthquake was traced to Myanmar at latitude 20.90 degrees and longitude 92.33 degrees.

The epicentre was 377 km south-southeast of Dhaka.

No earthquake-induced damage was reported.