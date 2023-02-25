    বাংলা

    Myanmar earthquake rocks Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh

    The epicentre of the earthquake was traced to Myanmar, says Met Office

    Published : 25 Feb 2023, 01:10 PM
    A magnitude 4.1 earthquake with the epicentre in Myanmar has shaken Cox’s Bazar

    The earthquake was felt at 4:39 pm on Saturday, said Assistant Meteorologist Abdur Rahman at the regional office of the Meteorological Department. 

    He said the epicentre of the earthquake was traced to Myanmar at latitude  20.90 degrees and longitude 92.33 degrees. 

    The epicentre was 377 km south-southeast of Dhaka. 

    No earthquake-induced damage was reported.

